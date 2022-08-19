Top AEW Stars Reportedly In The Midst Of "A Ton Of Backstage Drama"

There have been a number of reports of late regarding legit backstage tension between CM Punk and Adam Page in AEW.

In an update, during the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Punk’s call-out on Dynamite was a surprise to many. He went on to note that currently, there is "a ton of backstage drama involving many of the top guys that has gotten much worse in recent weeks".

Meltzer also added there may need to be some kind of intervention from Tony Khan to "air everything out" before things get worse.

It is believed the situation with Colt Cabana was the catalyst for the issues and tension backstage. Khan was reportedly convinced by a number of talent to keep Cabana signed, and he was moved over to help with Ring Of Honor.

If things don't get sorted, Meltzer notes "It feels like a number of people are close to their breaking point if things don’t get settled".

