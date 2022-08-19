Big Update On MJF Returning To AEW

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer is reporting that MJF is currently scheduled to return very soon to the company. AEW reportedly needs "all hands on deck" as they head toward TV negotiations in a few months time, MJF is considered a big player required to help promote the brand. Here is what Meltzer wrote:

"MJF is currently scheduled to be returning somewhat soon. We don’t know the exact time but the negotiations for a new TV deal will likely be taking place starting in just a few months and into the spring, so the TV ratings numbers probably September to whenever the deal is closed are the most important to date so this recent drop is the worst time to have a drop. The landscape change of WWE becoming the “cool” promotion came at a bad time and AEW basically needs all hands on deck."

Read more AEW news: