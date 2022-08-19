WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
UPDATE: More Names Released Following NXT UK Shutdown Plans

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 19, 2022

Yesterday we reported about several names released from WWE following the plans on taking NXT UK off the shelf in favor of rebranding it down the road.

We now have an updated list of even more wrestlers who have been released:

  • Rohan Raja
  • Sha Samuels
  • Primate
  • Dani Luna
  • Nina Samuels
  • Amale
  • Mark Andrews
  • Dave Mastiff
  • Emilia McKenzie
  • Ashton Smith
  • Jack Starz
  • Flash Morgan Webster
  • Wild Boar
  • Xia Brookside
  • Amir Jordan
  • Eddie Dennis
  • Saxton Huxley
  • Sid Scaia
  • Kenny Williams
  • Trent Seven
  • T-Bone
  • Teoman
Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt

