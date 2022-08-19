UPDATE: More Names Released Following NXT UK Shutdown Plans

Yesterday we reported about several names released from WWE following the plans on taking NXT UK off the shelf in favor of rebranding it down the road.
We now have an updated list of even more wrestlers who have been released:
WWE To Cancel NXT UK, 8 Stars Released From Their Contracts, Plans To Replace With "NXT Europe" In 2023
WWE has announced that they will be putting NXT UK on hiatus, and replacing it with a new project called NXT Europe.
