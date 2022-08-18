Max Caster Compares AEW Locker Room To Independent Locker Rooms, Dream Opponents & More

Max Caster recently spoke with PWInsider, where he talked about the differences between independent wrestling locker rooms and AEW's locker room.

“You know, I would say it’s not so different between the locker rooms. Obviously your experience level is different. We have a lot more veterans in AEW, locker room leaders, people you can go to. At Wrestling Open, I think I’m one of the guys that the young guys will go to to say, oh, you know, I have to be on the microphone in a couple minutes. What do you think I should say? How should I say this? You know, how do I get this point across and they’ll talk to me. Same thing – I’ll watch their matches back and say well, you could have done this a little bit better. Or they’ll ask for advice on anything. You know how to get extra work, things like that. So I think there’s that flip back and forth. In AEW, I’m still seen as a younger guy, a newer guy, albeit a very popular guy on the show. But a lot of guys here are my senior. At Wrestling Open, it’s kind of the opposite. As far as like, the camaraderie I would say it’s the same. You’ve got people who are friends, people who aren’t necessarily friends, but everybody comes together and puts together a great show every single week.”

On which Wrestling Open stars he'd like to see come to AEW.

“First off it’s The Shook Crew, Bryce Donovan and Bobby Orlando, those guys right now have the argument to be the best tag team on the independents right now, two of the best wrestlers period on the independents right now. And I believe in those guys so much. They’ve helped me a lot, even to this day. I’ll talk to them every day about the things that I’m doing and they are two of the smartest guys in wrestling. And they were on Dark and Dark Elevation and they did a great job. And I would love to see them get jobs here at AEW. I think they would fit in quite nicely and they deserve it. Aside from that, a guy like Jay George, I don’t know how much you know him but he is easily the most creative guy that I know in wrestling who can turn anything into a cinematic masterpiece, watch his videos, watch his highlight packages, the way he will promote his matches. It’s different from every single person out there and it reminds me a lot of what I was doing right before I got signed on the independents where you know, I’m putting out rap videos, I’m sitting in my basement dissing people on camera, and that made me stand out and I think it’s only a matter of time if he has that consistent body of work, it’s only a matter of time before he gets noticed on the same level and people start booking him and flying him places and demanding that Jay George is on the show. So I take those three guys, specifically, Bryce, Bobby and Jay George, all need to be at a higher level very, very soon.”

On any dream matches The Acclaimed has:

“You know, FTR, I say those two guys are individually two of the best wrestlers in the world. Top five easily. We wrestled them recently. I would love to wrestle them again. But I will say it’s been a year and a half since we’ve wrestled the Young Bucks and I would really like to get my hands on those guys again, and prove that from the team they wrestled back in 2020 when we were 10 matches in, we’re a completely different team now. We’ve improved so much – our chemistry, our presentation, the things I can say about them at this point. I mean, I would love another chance at the Young Bucks, just to prove who is the better team in this moment. And I know it’s me and Anthony.”