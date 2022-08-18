WWE Opens More Floor Seats For Clash At The Castle

WWE has reportedly put out more seats for Clash at the Castle, due to selling out the ones they already had on sale.
This comes from Alex McCarthy on Twitter. You can read the tweet below.
WWE also say they’ve opened up some more floor seats for Clash at the Castle (because of production holds), available between £70-£100 from what I’m told.https://t.co/jhDe3Or1kj— Alex McCarthy (@AlexMcCarthy88) August 18, 2022
