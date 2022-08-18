WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Thunder Rosa Explains Why Sasha Banks & Naomi Walking Out Was A Statement That Worked For Them But Wouldn't Have Worked For Others

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 18, 2022

Thunder Rosa recently sat down with 1140 AM, where she spoke about Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out of WWE toward the end of Vince McMahon's tenure in the company and her views on the situation.

“She made that statement and it paid off for her, but for some people it wouldn’t pay off because they don’t have that status. When you have that option, and you can make that statement, go for it, because that’s going to really set the tone for a lot of other people.”

Do you agree with her?

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #thunder rosa #wwe #sasha banks #naomi

