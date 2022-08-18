WWE Employees Allowed To Buy/Sell Shares Of Company Stock Again

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE has notified employees earlier today that they can once again buy and sell shares of company stock. Employees were notified after WWE reported the company’s second-quarter earnings earlier this week.
The embargo was put in place after Vince McMahon announced his retirement, and announcing the second-quarter results was delayed.
