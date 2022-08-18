WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

NWA Announces Main Event For Night 1 Of The NWA 74 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2022

NWA Announces Main Event For Night 1 Of The NWA 74 Event

The NWA previously announced that NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille will put her championship on the lineup against Taya Valkyrie at the upcoming NWA 74 Night 1 Event on Saturday, August 27th from inside the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, Missouri.

It has just been made official that this match will be headlining the company's NWA 74 Night 1 PPV Event.


Tags: #nwa #nwa 74

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77973/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer