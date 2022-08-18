NWA Announces Main Event For Night 1 Of The NWA 74 Event

The NWA previously announced that NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille will put her championship on the lineup against Taya Valkyrie at the upcoming NWA 74 Night 1 Event on Saturday, August 27th from inside the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, Missouri.
It has just been made official that this match will be headlining the company's NWA 74 Night 1 PPV Event.
🔥 MAIN EVENT, NIGHT ONE…— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) August 17, 2022
WERA LOCA VS BRICKHOUSE… @nwa pic.twitter.com/W3l0xTPJ4k
