Tag Team Championship Match & Title Match Set This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2022

AEW has announced a number of matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Check out the episode lineup below, which airs Friday night on TNT:

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve In Your Glory vs. Private Party
- FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Zack Clayton
- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Match: The Trustbusters vs. Best Friends
- Penelope Ford vs. Athena
- Claudio Castagnoli speaks

Tags: #aew #rampage

