Tag Team Championship Match & Title Match Set This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a number of matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Check out the episode lineup below, which airs Friday night on TNT:

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve In Your Glory vs. Private Party

- FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Zack Clayton

- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Match: The Trustbusters vs. Best Friends

- Penelope Ford vs. Athena

- Claudio Castagnoli speaks

