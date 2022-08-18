Tag Team Championship Match & Title Match Set This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a number of matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Check out the episode lineup below, which airs Friday night on TNT:
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve In Your Glory vs. Private Party
- FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Zack Clayton
- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Match: The Trustbusters vs. Best Friends
- Penelope Ford vs. Athena
- Claudio Castagnoli speaks
⚡ AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday
AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode following the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Charleston, West Virginia. Check out the [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 18, 2022 08:23AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com