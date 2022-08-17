AEW Dynamite Live Results (August 17, 2022) 

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and building from last week’s Quake by the Lake, we have another excellent card on paper where AEW are centring the show around CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and the potential return of Kenny Omega. This show is being presented by the new Game of Thrones show, House of the Dragon so expect lots of dragon references, including Ricky the Dragon Steamboat as a guest timekeeper. So, with Excalibur, Taz, JR and Tony Schiavone on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

CM Punk Promo

After a cool looking video to promote the House of the Dragon show we begin with the familiar static of Cult of Personality and CM Punk emerges to open the show. Punk lets the crowd chant his name before he begins to speak. Punk says he tried to put his tough guy face on but the crowd make him smile and he doesn’t have the prettiest one of those but he does have the prettiest belt. Punk then says he wants to challenge someone to a rematch and he calls out Hangman for a rematch right now! He sits in the ring awaiting a response but we don’t get one. Punk calls Hangman a coward and then says he needs an apology for that and if anyone else has a problem with him to come out now. Nobody answers this either and Punk says he’s number one in this ring even if Moxley is their favourite. Punk says Moxley has always been number two and Punk has his number. He says Mox is the third best guy in his group and that seems to be a reoccurring theme for him. Punk keeps talking about Moxley and says he’s only been the temporary champ but Moxley isn’t willing to test himself against Eddie Kingston and he’s the third best Eddie and the second-best Kingston he’s been in the ring with. Punk says he’s missed the crowd and Punk says he’s looking forward to All Out and Moxley won’t even be the first John he’s beaten in Chicago and he’s not the best either.

Moxley’s music finally hits and CM Punk says he has time so he’ll make snow angels and sings along to Wild Thing. Moxley takes his time and proves Punk right as he slowly makes his way through the crowd and into the ring. He grabs a mic on the way and when the music stops Moxley tells everyone to watch out because Punk is dropping Pipe bombs and writing cheques with his mouth his body can’t cash. Moxley says Punk isn’t the best wrestler in catering and he says that all the words he says means as much as both of their belts do until they can settle who the real champ is. Moxley says he’s the heart and soul of AEW and Punk responds that he’ll be the dollars and cents. Moxley says Punk only came here for the money and they both know Punk is out of fighting spirit which is a key part of being a champ. Moxley challenges Punk to prove him wrong and Punk says he’s afraid Mox will bleed all over him and they end up exchanging strikes until their broken up. Staff spend a long time breaking them up until we can go to break.

Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia in a Best Two Out of Three Falls Match

Chris Jericho joins commentary first with a full entrance. Bryan Danielson then heads out and I’m not ready for the anxiety attack that he’s about to induce on me. He shakes Ricky the Dragon Steamboat’s hand on his way to the ring, the first time we see the guest timekeeper. Garcia then makes his entrance complete with his new Dragon Slayer moniker. The bell rings and Danielson gets an early takedown but Garcia matches him but then Danielson begins landing strikes. Garcia escapes again and tries another takedown but Danielson lays in body shots and gets a knee bar before kicks to the head from both men on the floor. The two men roll to the ropes and they break apart. Garcia backs Danielson to the corner and then lays in a slap to send us to our first break of the show, 24 minutes into the show. Garcia and Danielson exchange strikes until Bryan drops him with a palm strike to the face then a brainbuster earns him a two count. Danielson goes straight into the Romero Special and then transitions to land in Rabbit Punches to punish Garcia. He lands a kick to Garcia’s chest but Daniel lays in a chop and the two men take turns exchanging those. Garcia transitions to chops and then disrespectful kicks. Danielson fires up with huge strikes.

That’s how we return with Danielson in the driver's seat with kicks in the corner then a dropkick before Garcia rolls through from a Hurricanrana from the top for a near two count. The two men exchange strikes again and then have a great back and forth until Garcia hit the Butterfly Suplex into the Juji Gatame and has Danielson in trouble but he escapes with an Arm Capture Suplex for a two count. Bryan locks in another submission but Garcia makes the ropes and rolls out the ring so Danielson hits him with a Dropkick but then Garcia lands a Back Suplex on the floor. Garcia rolls a groggy Bryan back in the ring then lands Hammer & Anvil Elbows before locking on the Dragon Tamer but Danielson fights out with up kicks into the Dragon Suplex but Garcia lands a Piledriver and then makes Danielson pass out with a Dragon Suplex to go 1-0 up. Garcia demands that the ref counts Danielson out and he gets to 9 before Bryan makes it and Garcia jumps all over him in the corner. Garcia props Bryan up in the corner to land chops as we head to break number two and Garcia lands a Dropkick. Garcia mocks Danielson and then Danielson shows life by elevating Garcia over the top rope but Garcia pulls Bryan out with him and uses the barricade to do more damage. Garcia exposes the concrete again and lands a DDT and demands the ref count Danielson out. The crowd tells Garcia he sucks and Danielson is all over the place but makes it.

We return and Garcia swarms Danielson to take over and Danielson is bleeding and starts to fight back but Garcia locks in another Dragon Suplex and Danielson escapes by pinning Garcia to tie the score. 1 all. Garcia swarms Danielson again and lands more strikes before missing a Dropkick and trapping himself in a tree of woe. Danielson lands kicks then goes for a Superplex. Garcia fights back, Bryan lands a Spider German Suplex then a Missile Dropkick. Garcia rolls out so Danielson hits a Tope Suicida then lands kicks to the chest and back of Garcia then throws him into the ring post. They both use the ring post to their advantage and Garcia ends up landing the final blow. We see Steamboat checking the time and the ref is counting but Danielson beats the count at 9 before one final break. Garcia is now bleeding too and the crowd chant this is awesome. The two men exchange words on their knees and it’s heated but we don’t know what’s said. Danielson welcomes Garcia to hit him over and over again and keeps taking it in a seated position. Finally, he comes back with a huge elbow then flips him off before landing huge kicks. Garcia begs for more and Danielson obliges him till Garcia blocks one then takes Danielson to the floor with a lariat from behind.

We return with Danielson locked in the Dragon Tamer and Danielson escapes into the LeBell lock and after a grapple he locks it in but Garcia escapes with a roll up. Garcia lands a Dropkick and pulls out a Busaiku Knee but Danielson kicks out at two. We get another strike exchange and both men are visibly drained but keep fighting. Danielson looks to take over and ends up dropping Garcia and going to stomp his head into the mat but Garcia flips it and does it to him! Danielson fights out and lands headbutts before Danielson gets his stomps in. Danielson locks in the Triangle Sleeper and this time Garcia can’t seem to escape it. Danielson transitions to the LeBell Lock and then hammer fists before Garcia passes out and Danielson gets the win. What a war.

After the match the two men seem to respect each other more and Danielson offers a handshake but before he can take it, Jericho leaves commentary to attack Bryan. Garcia stops him and slaps Jericho’s hand away from his face before Jericho leaves as the crowd tell Garcia he’s a wrestler.

Moxley Promo

Tony Nese heads out for a match with Smart Mark Sterling but they’re attacked from behind by Jon Moxley. Moxley crawls into the ring and calls out CM Punk for a match right now. Punk comes out and is followed by the staff from before who try to keep them separated. This was awesome.

The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) w/ Billy Gunn vs The Varsity Blonds (Bryan Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison)

This is such a Rampage feeling match but we move. Griff and Austin start but Austin takes out Pillman then tags in Colten who lands a Colt 45 and that’s it. Wow. Gunn Club win.

Billy gets in the ring and says he’s proud of his boys. They hug. Stokely Hathaway comes out to the ramp and then Austin & Colten attack Billy. The Acclaimed make the save. They scissor and reunite.

Jungle Boy Promo

Jungle Boy heads to the ring without Luchasaurus and he says that he came out with a T-shirt from a couple of weeks ago and he got told off for it. But the shirt was right and Christian is a pussy because he won’t fight Jungle Boy. He says he can keep chasing or Christian can fight him at All Out. Christian interrupts Jungle Boy with his music and out comes Christian Cage to respond. Christian says no and says that Luchasaurus got himself suspended and this is getting out of hand. Christian says he’s proud of Jungle Boy, speaking for himself when he couldn’t talk last year. Christian gets as far as the apron and keeps talking as he gets into the ring as he begins to carry on “apologising”. Christian calls Jungle Boy family and tells him he loves him like a son. Jungle Boy considers it but then attacks instead and he beats him down. Christian can’t seem to escape until he rolls out and hits a low blow. Jungle Boy uses the ring steps to attack Christian and then stomps on his arm. Security breaks them up and we go to a break.

Toni Storm vs KiLynn King

KiLynn King returns to AEW and I’m so happy to see her. Toni heads to the ring after her and this is a big match for Storm. Thunder Rosa watches from backstage. The bell rings and KiLynn takes over with a mat return and then a roll up for one. Toni gets her own roll up for two then goes for a Headlock but KiLynn takes over with one of her own. We get a lovely back and forth of dodges from kicks from both women before Toni lands a Dropkick and then a Springboard knee strike. Kilynn tries to follow to the outside when Toni rolls up and ends up sending her into the barricade to send us to break. Back in the ring, KiLynn stays on top with strikes in the corner. She earns herself a two count from a Northern Lights Suplex. Toni eventually fights her way out of a corner but KiLynn’s size and strength shuts her down immediately and then Toni ends up on the top rope and KiLynn tries a back Suplex but Toni turns it into a Crossbody for a Double Down.

We return to a strike exchange and Toni grabs a Fishermans Suplex for two before KiLynn lands two big kicks and then lands a huge Spinebuster for a two count. Toni fights back with a release German Suplex then lands the Hip Attack followed by the DDT and Pendulum DDT to earn the win.

The Elite (The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Kenny Omega) w/ Brandon Cutler vs La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo, Rush & Dragon Lee) w/ Jose the Assistant in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarter-Final

It’s time. La Faccion Ingobernable come out first. Everyone waits with baited breath. The Young Bucks come out first with Brandon Cutler. He isn’t announced as a competitor but they all head to the ring together. Suddenly silence falls and Cutler passes a note to Justin Roberts. IT’S KENNY!