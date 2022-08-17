WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Draws Highest Viewership In 10 Months

WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave on Tuesday on August 16 drew 723,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is up considerably from the 597,000 viewers the show previously drew a week ago, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.
The show scored a 0.18 rating for the 18-49 demographic, also up on last week's 0.13 rating. This was the highest total viewership since the October 26, 2021 episode.
The show ranked#5 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
