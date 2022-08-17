Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Being Hyped As One Of The Best Ever

AEW President Tony Khan is hyping tonight's Dynamite on TBS as one of the best episodes in the history of the show. He tweeted:

“I’m so excited for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork! We’re live on TBS tonight for the Dynamite episode 150, & I sincerely believe it can be one of our best shows ever! Tonight’s show on TBS is presented by the new @HBO series @HouseofDragon premiering Sunday!”

The show will feature an AEW World Trios Tournament match featuring The Young Bucks & TBA (mystery partner) vs. Andrade El Idolo, Rush & Dragon Lee.

Check out the full card below:

Two out of three falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia.

AEW World Trios Tournament: The Young Bucks & a mystery partner vs. Andrade El Idolo, Rush & Dragon Lee

Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King.

The Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blonds.

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be a special guest timekeeper.