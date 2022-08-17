WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Being Hyped As One Of The Best Ever

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2022

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Being Hyped As One Of The Best Ever

AEW President Tony Khan is hyping tonight's Dynamite on TBS as one of the best episodes in the history of the show. He tweeted:

“I’m so excited for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork! We’re live on TBS tonight for the Dynamite episode 150, & I sincerely believe it can be one of our best shows ever! Tonight’s show on TBS is presented by the new @HBO series @HouseofDragon premiering Sunday!”

The show will feature an AEW World Trios Tournament match featuring The Young Bucks & TBA (mystery partner) vs. Andrade El Idolo, Rush & Dragon Lee.

Check out the full card below:

Two out of three falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia.

AEW World Trios Tournament: The Young Bucks & a mystery partner vs. Andrade El Idolo, Rush & Dragon Lee

Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King.

The Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blonds.

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be a special guest timekeeper.


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77962/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer