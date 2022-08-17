Update On Johnny Gargano Possibly Returning To WWE

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net has indicated that former WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano is open to a WWE return now that Triple H is in charge of creative.
Gargano is interested in talking with Triple H and is "seeing how things would be changing" according to an insider source. It was also revealed in the report that Gargano has been in talks with All Elite Wrestling.
The report notes that the main reason for Gargano leaving WWE was his dissatisfaction with his position in NXT, additionally the grind and having a child on the way also was a contributing factor to departing for a break.
Would you like Johnny Gargano to return to WWE or join AEW?
⚡ Triple H Discusses The Opportunity He Sees In Front Of Him For WWE
During WWE’s Q2 2022 earnings call today, Triple H discussed the opportunity he sees for the company to create a platform for WWE name [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 16, 2022 01:50PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com