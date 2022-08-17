Teddy Long On Uniquely Introducing The Undertaker, Comments On Vince McMahon Retiring

During an interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed the way he would uniquely introduce The Undertaker during his time as general manager of SmackDown. Check out the highlights below:

On uniquely introducing The Undertaker:

"One time I was sitting down and we were talking to Vince. And Vince wasn’t really talking to me, he was talking to someone else. And they went out and they introduced somebody. Well Vince stopped them and said ‘No, no. You have to make my stars mean something. So when you introduce them, give them some razzle dazzle.’ And I heard that, and that’s all I needed. I just went and gave that for The Undertaker. I brought that game. That came from me."

On Vince McMahon retiring from WWE:

“Vince has been there a real long time. He’s very creative, very smart. I hope the company survives without him, because Vince was the rock right there. He kept everything together. He’s going to be missed, that’s all I can say. He’s the reason that I’m where I am today. He really took care of my career. I owe it to nobody but Vince McMahon.”

