Dexter Lumis Reveals How He Got Into Drawing

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 17, 2022

Dexter Lumis recently spoke on MCW Backstage Pass, where he spoke about where his artistic interest began.

“My mother says I’ve been drawing since I was two years old. I used to watch Batman, Superman, and professional wrestling on TV, and when the action was over, it’s like I wanted more. So I was like, ‘Mom, draw me this, draw me that. Draw me Hulk Hogan, draw me Ultimate Warrior.’ If she got one detail wrong, I would call her out. She’s like, you do it. That’s how it started. She just started looking at my artwork and she’s like, ‘This kid’s two, three years old and he’s drawing better than me.’ That’s how it basically started, and we are today. I do a lot of commission artwork for fans, wrestlers, clients, companies, whatever."

The interviewer mentioned that she has an art degree, and Lumis replied:

Me too, Bachelor of Fine Arts, degree in illustration, that’s what I have."

Update On WWE Roster Status For Dexter Lumis

A report from PWInsider reveals Dexter Lumis is not currently listed on either the RAW or Smackdown internal rosters since his recent return [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 15, 2022 02:29PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #dexter lumis

