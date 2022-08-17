EC3 On Control Your Narrative: "I'm A Liar. I'm Full Of Sh**. Who Cares?"

EC3 was recently a guest on the NWA podcast, where he spoke about Control Your Narrative and the fallout of that attempt at creating something different for the professional wrestling industry.

"I never said I'm not a hypocrite. When I talk about three-letter brands, I actually became one when I was rallying against them. I'm a liar, I'm full of shit. Who cares. The narrative is not controlled, per se, because what I really believe with comments and social media and dopamine hits and quick responses, oftentimes, it's a vocal minority, to say the least. Who is boldly watching, without their finger on the button commenting, is silent. People that are silent, don't want to be silent anymore. What I'm realizing in wrestling and in the industry, there is more of us than them."

EC3 compared himself to Billy Corgan.