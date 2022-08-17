WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Hangman" Adam Page Admits He Does Not Listen To The Advice Of Wrestling Veterans

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 17, 2022

During a panel at Galaxycon, "Hangman" Adam Page revealed that he doesn't take advice from veterans.

Oh boy, I don’t know, I’m stubborn, I don’t take advice. It’s a good question and that’s probably the honest answer. I listen to people say things, but very rarely do I listen hard. I was part of the movement that created the entire company and I’m a World Champion. I don’t know that I need their advice. I’ll certainly listen, but there is something to be said about trial and error and doing it on our own. I take more pride in that.

We previously reported when DDP said that he tries to offer young stars advice in AEW and they blow him off.

You can read that below.

DDP on AEW Roster: "I Tried To Help Some Guys And They Just Shun Me Off."

During the latest DDP Snakepit podcast, DDP spoke about trying to help some younger talent in AEW. “There’s not enough of it. [...]

— Guy Incognito May 15, 2022 12:20PM

Source: fightful.com
