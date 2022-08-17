"Hangman" Adam Page Admits He Does Not Listen To The Advice Of Wrestling Veterans

During a panel at Galaxycon, "Hangman" Adam Page revealed that he doesn't take advice from veterans.

“Oh boy, I don’t know, I’m stubborn, I don’t take advice. It’s a good question and that’s probably the honest answer. I listen to people say things, but very rarely do I listen hard. I was part of the movement that created the entire company and I’m a World Champion. I don’t know that I need their advice. I’ll certainly listen, but there is something to be said about trial and error and doing it on our own. I take more pride in that.“

We previously reported when DDP said that he tries to offer young stars advice in AEW and they blow him off.

