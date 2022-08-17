Mickie James On If She'll Return To The Ring In A Full-Time Capacity

Mickie James recently spoke with MYTV26 at Stocktoncon, where she was asked if she has any plans on returning to the ring full time.
“I don’t know. I’m a mom, my son is eight this year. I think I’ll always do stuff with wrestling, in some capacity. I enjoy doing things like this [conventions], it’s a way to reconnect with fans. I don’t really know what’s next, that’s the beauty of it.”
