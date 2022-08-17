WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mickie James On If She'll Return To The Ring In A Full-Time Capacity

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 17, 2022

Mickie James recently spoke with MYTV26 at Stocktoncon, where she was asked if she has any plans on returning to the ring full time.

I don’t know. I’m a mom, my son is eight this year. I think I’ll always do stuff with wrestling, in some capacity. I enjoy doing things like this [conventions], it’s a way to reconnect with fans. I don’t really know what’s next, that’s the beauty of it.

Mickie James Reflects On Being Trained By Men In Her Early Career

Mickie James was a guest on this week's Battlegrounds podcast, where she compared female agents to male ones. “My trainers were alw [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 13, 2022 12:01PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #impact #mickie james

