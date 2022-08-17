Road Dogg Discusses DX And nWo's Involvement In The Sting vs. Triple H Match At WWE WrestleMania 31

Former WWE Superstar and producer Road Dogg recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed the involvement of DX and the nWo in the WWE WrestleMania 31 Match between Triple H and Sting as well as the finish of the match:

“I don’t think any of us thought about, and I’m talking about the people on the ground, boots on the ground, we didn’t think about one upmanship or anything. It was just, let’s just make these people pop and get to the finish. The finish was orchestrated that way because at the moment, it was Hunter-Rock again at the next Mania. So they wanted Hunter to be Hunter to stay strong and then work with Rock the next year. Two months into that, that fell apart. So then you felt like you put the wrong guy over.”

“However, interesting, if it was an act, Vince did not act like he knew who Sting was or he knew of Sting. He literally asked, ‘Was he over? I don’t know if it was a performance or if it was real, but if it was a performance, he deserves an Oscar. I feel like he didn’t watch that. He’s so laser focused on his stuff, that stuff outside of his bubble doesn’t compute. So he literally asked us on several occasions, ‘This guy’s gonna get a reaction, right?’ We all, Ed Koskey, myself, everybody was, ‘Hey, this guy was the front runner of their show. He was the flagship talent of their show for 20 years or 25 years.’ Again, I think the outcome, I think it was all booking and politics that caused the finish of that match and then it all fell apart and it felt like, oh, we got the wrong guy over. That’s my personal opinion.”