Sasha Banks Reveals Her Car Got Broken Into

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2022

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has revealed her car was recently broken into. She revealed the bad news on her Instagram story in a video that showed a smashed window. Banks said she had been parked for five minutes and some of her hair products got stolen.

