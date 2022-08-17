Sasha Banks Reveals Her Car Got Broken Into

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has revealed her car was recently broken into. She revealed the bad news on her Instagram story in a video that showed a smashed window. Banks said she had been parked for five minutes and some of her hair products got stolen.
.@SashaBanksWWE's car got broken into outside of Oakland 😳 pic.twitter.com/3vC5wZUI2I— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 17, 2022
