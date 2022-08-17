WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat To Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Ricky Steamboat will be making a rare appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tony Khan announced on Twitter that the WWE Hall of Famer will serve as the guest timekeeper, writing:
“For tomorrow’sWednesday Night #AEWDynamite presented by @HBO’s @HouseofDragon, we have the perfect special guest timekeeper for the event: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to @TBSNetwork tomorrow night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!”
