Brandi Rhodes Reportedly Wrestled At An In-House Event At The WWE Performance Center

Brandi Rhodes has reportedly made an in-ring return for a match at the WWE Performance Center, according to two new reports. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that Brandi Rhodes, who left AEW with her husband Cody Rhodes, wrestled during an in-house event at the Performance Center.

Details on who Brandi faced isn’t currently part of the report, but this would be her first reported match since she beat KiLynn King in a match on AEW TV in January of this year.

WWE regularly holds live in-house shows on Fridays in order to give developmental talents a chance to work and improve their skills, which may be the purpose of her appearance.

Brandi Rhodes is currently not listed, internally or externally, on the NXT roster.

Fightful Select notes that they have not heard of any deal being signed with WWE. The event took place last Friday.