WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Brandi Rhodes Reportedly Wrestled At An In-House Event At The WWE Performance Center

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 16, 2022

Brandi Rhodes Reportedly Wrestled At An In-House Event At The WWE Performance Center

Brandi Rhodes has reportedly made an in-ring return for a match at the WWE Performance Center, according to two new reports. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that Brandi Rhodes, who left AEW with her husband Cody Rhodes, wrestled during an in-house event at the Performance Center.

Details on who Brandi faced isn’t currently part of the report, but this would be her first reported match since she beat KiLynn King in a match on AEW TV in January of this year.

WWE regularly holds live in-house shows on Fridays in order to give developmental talents a chance to work and improve their skills, which may be the purpose of her appearance.

Brandi Rhodes is currently not listed, internally or externally, on the NXT roster.

Fightful Select notes that they have not heard of any deal being signed with WWE. The event took place last Friday.

Brandi Rhodes Has Plans To Resume Her In-Ring Career

During an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Brandi Rhodes revealed she plans to continue her in-ring career, despite not being signed to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 18, 2022 02:05PM


Tags: #wwe #brandi rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77947/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer