WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Confirms John Laurinaitis Is Gone From WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 16, 2022

WWE Confirms John Laurinaitis Is Gone From WWE

WWE has provided an update on their investigation into Vince McMahon during today’s earnings call, and confirmed that John Laurinaitis has been released from his position.

The company held their financial call and released their Q2 earnings report on Tuesday. Wrestling Inc reports that during the call, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Frank Riddick confirmed that Laurinaitis had been released.

The former EVP of Talent Relations had been named in the allegations against McMahon in the Wall Street Journal.

In addition, Riddick confirmed that McMahon had “resigned” and said that McMahon would be paying for the costs incurred into the company’s investigation into him.

WWE had to make revisions to their financials due to the undisclosed payments that McMahon made, and Riddick noted that $1.7 million was spent on the investigation as well as well as anything else paid by WWE that was not covered by insurance.

McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on July 22nd. He has been replaced as CEO by co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Triple H now serving as the head of creative.

RVD Comments Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Departing WWE

WWE Hall Of Fame Rob Van Dam was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston's Steve Fall, during which he gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 11, 2022 02:22PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #john laurinaitis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77946/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer