Stephanie McMahon Addresses Return From Brief Leave Of Absence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2022

Addressing her leave of absence on WWE’s Q2 2022 earnings call, Stephanie McMahon confirmed that she took the leave of absence prior to becoming CEO of WWE to spend time with her family. Stephanie added she wasn’t forced into returning and accepted an offer to come back.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, said Stephanie stated:

“This business is something I believe in to my core.”

Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon

