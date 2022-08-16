Stephanie McMahon Addresses Return From Brief Leave Of Absence

Addressing her leave of absence on WWE’s Q2 2022 earnings call, Stephanie McMahon confirmed that she took the leave of absence prior to becoming CEO of WWE to spend time with her family. Stephanie added she wasn’t forced into returning and accepted an offer to come back.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, said Stephanie stated:

“This business is something I believe in to my core.”

Stephanie says she took a leave of absence realizing she needed time with family. She got about 3 weeks. She was not forced into returning, she says. She offered. "This business is something I believe in to my core." — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 16, 2022

Read more WWE news: