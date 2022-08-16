WWE WrestleMania 39 Breaks Ticket Sale Record

WWE issued the following press release:

WRESTLEMANIA® 39 BREAKS TICKET SALES RECORD

STAMFORD, Conn., August 16, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced a record for first-day ticket sales for WrestleMania 39 taking placeat SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Over 90,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours – more than any event in WWE history and a 42% increase over first-day sales for WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

WWE Executive Vice President Paul Levesque revealed the numbers on WWE’s Q2 2022 earnings call, where the company announced it produced its most successful second quarter in history – setting records for revenue and adjusted OIBDA.

“In nearly 40 years, we have never sold that many WrestleMania tickets that fast,” said Levesque. “With those record numbers, we are tracking toward sell-outs with passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights.”

WrestleMania 39 takes place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Limited single and two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania can still be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

Over the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.



