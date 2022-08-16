Tonight’s AEW Dark To Feature 13 Matches, Brock Anderson, Ari Daivari, Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW Dark returns tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The broadcast tonight will feature the following 13-match:
- Abadon vs. Mafiosa
- Angelico vs. Baliyan Akki
- Bear Country vs. Axel Rico & Victor Iniestra
- Cezar Bononi vs. Marcus Kross
- Emi Sakura vs. Renee Michelle
- Kayla Rossi vs. Avery Breaux
- Charlette Renegade vs. Skye Blue
- Blake Christian vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Josh Woods vs. Cobra
- Ari Daivari vs. Fuego Del Sol
- Rohit Raju vs. Invictus Khash
- Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade
- Brock Anderson vs. Serpentico
