NJPW Returning To The United Kingdom This October

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2022

NJPW announced the promotion's return to the United Kingdom for the first time in three years this coming October. The promotion issued the following press release:

Royal Quest II In London October 1 & 2!

NJPW hits the UK for the first time in three years

In the three years since NJPW hit the Copper Box for Royal Quest in August 2019, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s return to the UK has been one of the most common requests among fans.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is excited to announce that Royal Quest II will see NJPW finally make its UK return, across TWO DAYS in London October 1 & 2. The Indoor Arena at Crystal Palace’s National Sports Center in London will play host to the best of NJPW’s worldwide talent, and we hope to welcome the best fans in the world!

Fans can sign up NOW to the special mailing list at www.njpwuk.com for the latest updates on ticket information, as well as access to an EXCLUSIVE pre-sale for tickets. Make sure you join us on our second Royal Quest!


Tags: #njpw #uk

