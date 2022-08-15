WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (August 15, 2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Welcome to Monday Night Raw!

Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and the affable Byron Saxton welcome us back to Monday Night Raw! We waste no time and hear the familiar tunes of the Judgment Day and out come the trio, decked in black suits and makeup with purple accents!

In the Ring Promo: the Judgment Day

Finn Bálor leads Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest down to the ring as commentary sends us to videos recapping the vicious beatdown Dominik Mysterio suffered at the hands of Ripley last week, followed by Bálor's destruction of Rey Mysterio later in the match. Rhea starts us off on the mic, mocking Dom and stating she really is his papi. Bálor takes a turn on the mic to insult the Mysterios, then asks Damian Priest what he's going to do to Edge next week. Priest works the crowd, hyping them up and asking if they want to see the Rated-R Superstar Edge. The crowd gets worked up until he reminds them that, like the Mysterios, Edge isn't here tonight, either. He'll be around next week--in Toronto--and will have his first match "at home" in a decade. Priest then addresses Edge's words last week, claiming that Priest needed the Judgment Day to back him up. Priest takes exception at this and states that next weekend, it's one-on-one, man to man, no Judgment Day. "Edge, Toronto will no longer be known as your hometown. It'll be the place where Damian Priest sent you back into retirement." Loud digital boos from the digital crowd; mostly "what" treatment from the fans. Priest then states retirement for Edge won't be "filming whack movies" and TV shows this time around, but instead it'll be Beth Phoenix feeding him through a feeding tube and pushing him around in a wheelchair the rest of his life.

Rey Mysterio attacks the Judgement Day from behind outta nowhere! Rey sends Bálor and Priest outside and confronts Ripley, who attempts to distract him. Rey catches Bálor, who has a steel chair, and takes him and Priest both down with the steel equalizer! Rey threatens to whack Finn again and Rhea puts herself between Finn and Rey. This time the distraction works and the Judgment Day's number games give them the advantage over Rey. Rhea Ripley hits a DDT onto the steel step, dropping Rey on top of his skull as the crowd loudly chants for Edge. Sorry, folks, he's no Goldberg. Bálor has Priest and Ripley hold down Rey and position a steel chair on top of his chest. Bálor hits the Coup de Grace on Rey, breaking the chair! The crowd loudly boos, the refs check on Rey, and Graves speculates that the Mysterios really are finished as we go to break!

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, Round One Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop

Our first-round action continues tonight as we get our first match underway! The established duo of Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. are out first and the hands-down favorite per commentary team, compared to the newly-formed duo of Bliss & Asuka. The latter get a great pop and we get ready for our bell--when Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair makes her way out to observe this match! The two teams go right at it, with Nikki & Doudrop working quick to isolate Alexa Bliss as we head to our second break of the night. Throughout the break, the heels maintain control. We return with Nikki working Bliss' neck, only to lose control. Asuka comes in off the hot tag and takes down both Doudrop on the apron and Nikki all over the ring. Asuka with a hip attack in the corner; an Asuka strike combination, followed by a key-lock strike nearly sees Asuka pick up the win. Doudrop attempts to distract Asuka from ringside and does just that, allowing Nikki A.S.H. to almost pick up the win after a quick slam. Doudrop and Nikki attempt to double-team Asuka but the Empress of Tomorrow fights them off, briefly, until A.S.H. hits her Cross-Body finisher. Bliss with a mule dropkick to make the save! We see Tamina & Dana Brooke watching from the back as all four women are wiped out after Doudrop uses a running cross-body of her own to wipe out Bliss! Doudrop tags herself in and looks to put away Asuka but fails. Asuka rallies and uses a hip attack to drop Nikki off the apron, but runs right into a Michinoku Driver from Doudrop! Dou gets a two but no joy! Bliss is finally up on the apron after having been down for several moments. Doudrop drags Asuka into the corner and sets up a banzai Drop or Vader Bomb but Asuka moves! Asuka uses the ropes to drag herself to a vertical base and fires of a right to the side of Doudrop's head! Asuka tags in Doudrop, this a a running dropkick and sets up a Bliss DDT. Bliss tags in Asuka who hits another kick and slaps on an arm bar! Bliss stops Nikki from making the save and Doudrop taps! They'll face Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai in the finals. After the match, Bayley, Kai & Sky are shown--with Sky in a rare casual wear outfit that, looks great--behind the retreating victors and Bianca Belair. The six women exchange words ahead of their six-woman tag match at Clash at the Castle.

Your Winners and ADVANCING in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, Alexa Bliss & Asuka!

Backstage: "Mr. Money in the Bank" Theory and Dolph Ziggler

Theory's cutting a promo backstage about his failed attempt to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Ziggler comes up and the two exchange heated words, with ultimately Theory calling Ziggler and "old, washed up has-been." Ziggler snapped and attacked Theory, sending us to break!

Tag Team Match: Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs the Miz & Ciampa

We start with the Miz & Ciampa taking an early, dominant lead over the newly-formed duo of Ali & Alexander--and new tag teams, we're told, seem to be the theme of tonight's episode per Jimmy Smith. The Miz and Ciampa completely dominate as we go into our first break, with Ciampa and the Miz borrowing from the Blackheart's NXT playbook, clapping himself on the back as the Miz enthusiastically claps Ciampa's back, too. Don't forget--prior to the match, the Miz gave a gift of a framed Instagram/social media image of the two from last week, in a blinged-out frame. When we return from break, Ciampa is still in control over Cedric Alexander, who sports a slightly tweaked look in addition to going face. Ciampa shuts down an attempt by Cedric Benjamin to rally, but Benjamin makes the hot tag to Ali. Ali takes it to Ciampa and the Miz, battling the now-legal Miz and dropping him with an inverted rolling neckbreaker for a close two. Ali is sent into the ropes by the Miz, leading to Cedric's tagging in. The Miz avoids a back suplex and looks for a Skull-Crushing Finale but Benjamin counters with a scoop slam. Benjamin would have had the wing if not for Ciampa placing the Miz's foot on the bottom rope, forcing the ref to stop his count. Alia wipes out Ciampa with a suicide dive that sends Ciampa across the commentary desk and crashing into Corey Graves! The Miz falls victim to a roll-up attempt and dropkick combo from Cedric Benjamin and a rallying Mustafa Ali! The pace picks up and some confusion ensues as Ali fails to notice the Miz tag in Ciampa, setting up Ciampa intercepting Ali mid-450 splash attack with a big sliding knee strike. Ali never rallies and Ciampa picks up the win for his team with the Fairy Tale Ending finisher.

Your Winners, the Miz & Ciampa!

In the Ring Promo: Drew McIntyre; Kevin Owens Responds

Coming up after these words from their sponsors! After much ado about nothing, McIntyre makes his way out. He gives a fiery promo about going to Cardiff, kicking Roman's arse, and bringing the titles back. He states that the titles deserve a fighting champion. He addresses the recent reports that he's suffering from a back injury. "I have to be honest, it's true. Mostly because I've been carrying a load of 20 men for three years in the ring and outside the ring for WWE. I do it with a smile on my face because this is a privilege, this isn't a job! This is my dream." He gauges the crowd about possible challengers for his titles, naming Ciampa, AJ Styles, "the new" Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross--with Kross and Styles getting the better pops. He's interrupted by Kevin Owens, who wasn't name-dropped, and comes out on a mic, visibly in a pouty mood. Rut roh. Owens lays into McIntyre, calling him comical and asking him if he thinks this is Medieval Times. He states McIntyre's delusional if he thinks he's been carrying others weight, and calls Drew "a real dumbass. I think you don't know who the hell you are but me? I've been the same person my entire 22 year career...I am Kevin Owens and I am as real as it gets int his business!" The crowd pops for that. He then lays into Drew for forgetting what KO's about, then takes responsibility that he's been having fun the last couple of years instead of taking things seriously.

"But then something dawned on me earlier today...I realized that this is the very same arena where at Battleground, Sami Zayn and I had the fight of our live and left everything we had in that ring." He praises the match that people still talk about six years later, and acknowledges that a side of himself (Owens) has been missing for years. He misses the old Kevin Owens "and I think it's time o bring back the Kevin Owens that people called the prize fighter! And Drew, I haven't held a title in WWE for five long years but enough is enough and it's time for a change! So now I am coming after everything, every single champion is a target! The US champion, the Intercontinental Champion, the tag team champion! And Drew, I don't give a damn (who's the champ after Cardiff)...because I'm coming after the biggest prize of them all!" Drew takes exception to this, angrily yelling that he, too, was the "chosen one" fifteen years ago--but then he got fired and had to go work his ass off. Drew warns Owens not to dare look him in the eye and "pull that BS again." He's angry, and fiercely points out the path he's taken back to the spotlight. He tells KO they're "wrestlers in a wrestling ring so let's just freakin' wrestling!" KO states "you're no prize but you're on!" We head to break!

Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs Kevin Owens

After a break, we return and find this match is, indeed, official. Commentary criticize McIntyre's decision to fight such an aggressive competitor this close to his upcoming title match with Roman Reigns. KO takes control early on and keeps it for the bulk of the match, pummeling Drew around the ring early and often. The crowd is soft, but shows both superstars some love throughout. McIntyre attempts to rally twice, failing to string any offense together. McIntyre looks for an apron-posted Superplex to the outside but Owens counters and shoves McIntyre into the ring post before flattening him with a running apron dive! We head to a second break with Owens still completely dominating the number one contender. When we return, KO's still in control but as we approach ten minutes in, McIntyre starts to finally chain a few moves in together. Owens again shuts down the Scottish Psychopath, this time with a spike DDT for a close cover. McIntyre starts his comeback, finally, as we try to build towards our end. A Glasgow Kiss opens up Owens, and McIntyre gets his knees up to block a Senton! McIntyre looks for a Future Shock but settles for a snap slam, covering for two. Jimmy Smith's crowd is apparently more livelier than we realize based on his praise for them. Owens and McIntyre jockey for control in the corner as McIntyre hints at a Superplex off the top turnbuckle.

Owens smacks McIntyre's thigh, knocking his legs out from under him and crotching him on the ropes. Owens with some rights and lefts to drop McIntyre into a Tree of Woe; McIntyre powers up to attempt to choke Owens! Owens avoids it and hits a Cannonball for the second time tonight to McIntyre, then connects with a Frog Splash for the near fall! Owens climbs up top and hits another Frog Splash! Owens covers again and gets two; the crowd chants "this is awesome" as we're a dozen minutes in and it's been almost nothing-but-Owens all night! Owens looks to dig deep and climbs the ropes once more, all the way to the top turnbuckle. Owens is too slow, however, allowing McIntyre to kip-up and battle Owens in the corner! McIntyre looks for a middle-rope Superplex but Owens blocks it; McIntyre pivots to a middle-rope White Noise for a close fall! Owens and McIntyre exchange blows; a Stunner is blocked with a Glasgow Kiss from McIntyre, which is immediately answered with a Superkick from Owens and both men are down! Both men are up again and slug it out, the crowd cheering them on. The rights pick up speed and the crowd's finally coming alive, fans rising toe their feet as both superstars continue to rapid-fire rights! Owens look for the Pop-up Sit-Out Powerbomb but McIntyre counters with a botched Future Shock DDT! McIntyre posts up for a Claymore but the Usos attack!

Your Winner by Disqualification, Drew McIntyre!

Post-Match Brawl

Drew takes a beating, briefly, before he starts to fight off the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions! Jey's sent to the outside, then Jimmy! Drew turns and eats a Stunner from Owens! Owens yells at the Usos, "tell your Tribal Chief he owes me one!" Owens rolls out of the ring and the Usos stand over a fallen McIntyre, posing in the "We the Ones" style. They size him up for a 1D but Drew hits a Glasgow Kiss headbutt on Jimmy Uso! Drew with a speedy Claymore to Jey Uso! The Usos flee and Drew tells the Usos to tell their boss that he'll see Roman on Friday Night SmackDown!

Riddle Addresses His Future; Seth Rollins to Speak, Too!

We see Riddle in the back as he's mic'd up for his interview/address. Seth Rollins makes his way out, dressed as only Seth can, and dances to the ring as the crowd sings his theme. We head to break ahead of this address from Riddle and, apparently, Rollins, too! When we return, Rollins cuts a promo on Riddle. Eventually Riddle's shown on screen, from his mom's basement. Riddle wants to address his medical condition and Rollins continues to insult him. Riddle then reveals that 1) he's medically cleared, 2) he's not in his mom's basement because 3) he's backstage and wants to kick Rollins' ass! Riddle hauls ass tot he ring and the two begin to brawl at the ringside area! Sadly, Rollins takes the upper hand and sends Riddle into the desk face first. Rollins clears the commentary table and looks to hit the Stomp on Riddle through the table. Riddle dodges it and hits a rising knee to Rollins' jaw! Rollins tumbles into the crowd and Riddle pursues, chasing him up the steps as the crowd goes wild! Riddle chases Rollins to the back and we end our segment!

Video Package: United States Championship Hype

The trend of promoting our mid-card titles as top-titles continues, with a great video package hyping the history of the US title and the upcoming first-ever singles match between Styles & Lashley.

Squash Match: Veer vs Beux Keller

Corey Graves repeatedly refers to the band The Darkness, known for their hit 15-20 years ago called "(I Believe in) A Thing Called Love." Oh, the match, you'd like to know about that? Veer destroyed poor young Keller in seconds, but took about a minute and a half to stretch it out, winning with the cervical clutch submission instantly once he applied it. It may be Beau, Beaux, Beux--whatever the local talent's first name, he's dead now after that squash.

Your Winner by Submission, Veer Mahaan!

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley(c) vs AJ Styles

We get a lot of build-up to this as the commentary team attempts to give the first singles-match in these two veterans' careers a big-fight feel. The crowd opens us with a lengthy dueling chant as both men are shown a lot of love as they size each other up. Styles takes an early lead, taking the action outside where he wipes out Lashley and we go to break! We return and both TNA veterans continue the back-and-forth, with the champion controlling things a bit more. The Miz & Ciampa at some point join the ringside area, with the Miz sticking around to taunt AJ Styles. Lashley takes a commanding stretch of offense and sends Styles outside and, as commentary points out, seems content to win by count-out. Graves praises the tactic as the Miz once again taunts Styles. Suddenly, from out of nowhere, an unknown individual attempts to jump the barricade behind commentary and is restrained as the Miz looks on and we go to break.