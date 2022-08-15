WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Latest "Being The Elite" Episode Teases Return Of Kenny Omega

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 15, 2022

Latest "Being The Elite" Episode Teases Return Of Kenny Omega

This week’s episode of the AEW sub-series Being the Elite is now online, and has a tease of a possible AEW return for Kenny Omega.

The latest episode features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. During the episode, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the beginning of Omega’s entrance music before cutting out.

Are you ready to see Kenny Omega return?


Tags: #aew #kenny omega

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77932/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer