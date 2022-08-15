Latest "Being The Elite" Episode Teases Return Of Kenny Omega

This week’s episode of the AEW sub-series Being the Elite is now online, and has a tease of a possible AEW return for Kenny Omega.

The latest episode features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. During the episode, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the beginning of Omega’s entrance music before cutting out.

Are you ready to see Kenny Omega return?