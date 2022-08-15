WWE To Report Second Quarter 2022 Results On Tuesday

WWE issued the following press release:

WWE® to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 prior to the market opening. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the (conference ID for both lines: 69300081). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on August 16, 2022 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.

