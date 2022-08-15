Producers For Matches On Last Week’s WWE RAW & SmackDown Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for the matches that took place on last week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Check them out below:
- Control, Alexa, Asuka Bianca promo: TJ Wilson.
- Angelo Dawkins vs. Seth Rollins: Kenny Dykstra.
- Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens: Shawn Daivari.
- Judgment Day promo, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams.
- Dana & Tamina vs. Control: TJ Wilson.
- Lashley vs. Ciampa: Jason Jordan.
- Omos squash: Kenny Dykstra.
- Ziggler vs. Gable: Shawn Daivari.
- AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes.
- Raquel & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia: Kenny Dykstra.
- Drew McIntyre promo, match with Madcap Moss vs. Usos: Michael Hayes.
- Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar: Jason Jordan.
- Hit Row return: Shane Helms.
- Women’s Title contract signing: Jason Jordan.
- Ricochet interview: Jamie Noble.
- Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Jamie Noble.
