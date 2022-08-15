WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Producers For Matches On Last Week’s WWE RAW & SmackDown Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2022

Fightful Select has revealed the WWE producers for the matches that took place on last week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Check them out below:

WWE RAW:

- Control, Alexa, Asuka Bianca promo: TJ Wilson.

- Angelo Dawkins vs. Seth Rollins: Kenny Dykstra.

- Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens: Shawn Daivari.

- Judgment Day promo, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams.

- Dana & Tamina vs. Control: TJ Wilson.

- Lashley vs. Ciampa: Jason Jordan.

- Omos squash: Kenny Dykstra.

- Ziggler vs. Gable: Shawn Daivari.

- AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes.

WWE SmackDown:

- Raquel & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia: Kenny Dykstra.

- Drew McIntyre promo, match with Madcap Moss vs. Usos: Michael Hayes.

- Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar: Jason Jordan.

- Hit Row return: Shane Helms.

- Women’s Title contract signing: Jason Jordan.

- Ricochet interview: Jamie Noble.

- Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Jamie Noble.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

