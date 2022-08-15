The New Day Graphic Novel To Be Released Tomorrow

A new graphic novel about the New Day will be available to buy from Tuesday. The book is called The New Day: Power of Positivity. BOOM! Studios and WWE issued the following:

Everyone knows The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E ) are six-time Tag Team Champions – including the longest reign in WWE history – but now, for the first time, discover the true origins of this unforgettable trio.

IT’S THE NEW DAY GRAPHIC NOVEL, YES IT IS!

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E debuted as a team called The New Day…and changed the WWE Universe forever!

Follow young Kofi, Xavier, and Big E as they learn about the world of wrestling, take on opponents big and small, and battle their egos – and those around them – as they struggle to find success in solo careers. But when they realize they’re stronger together than apart, the New Day is born – and set on a collision course against their greatest rivals to determine if they’ll have a place in WWE history!

Evan Narcisse (Rise of The Black Panther), Austin Walker (Friends At The Table) and Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) reveal the untold story behind one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history!