Update On WWE Roster Status For Dexter Lumis

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2022

Update On WWE Roster Status For Dexter Lumis

A report from PWInsider reveals Dexter Lumis is not currently listed on either the RAW or Smackdown internal rosters since his recent return.

There is some speculation the WWE Draft will take place not long after the upcoming Clash At The Castle UK premium live event, and the company may be holding off on assigning him to a brand.

Lumis recently returned following Triple H taking over as the head of WWE creative. He joins Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett and the Hit Row Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis & B-FAB who have all returned to the company in recent weeks.

