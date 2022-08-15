WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Butch Reverting To Former Gimmick Under Triple H?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2022

WWE Superstar Butch has teased a return to his former gimmick, with Triple H now leading WWE creative.

On his social media, Butch shared a photo of himself and Ridge Holland attacking Oney Lorcan (Biff Busick) and Danny Burch from NXT back in September of 2021.

There is now speculation Butch will return to Pete Dunne "Bruiserweight" gimmick, which many fans were upset was dropped when Dunne moved from NXT to the main roster.

Butch’s last wrestled against Drew McIntyre on the July 8 edition of SmackDown.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #butch #pete dunne #smackdown

