Butch Reverting To Former Gimmick Under Triple H?

WWE Superstar Butch has teased a return to his former gimmick, with Triple H now leading WWE creative.
On his social media, Butch shared a photo of himself and Ridge Holland attacking Oney Lorcan (Biff Busick) and Danny Burch from NXT back in September of 2021.
There is now speculation Butch will return to Pete Dunne "Bruiserweight" gimmick, which many fans were upset was dropped when Dunne moved from NXT to the main roster.
Butch’s last wrestled against Drew McIntyre on the July 8 edition of SmackDown.
August 15, 2022
