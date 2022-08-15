Alberto El Patron Files Amended Lawsuit Against Combate Global

PWInsider is reporting former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron (Del Rio) has filed an amended 28-page lawsuit against Combate Global MMA in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on August 9.

The lawsuit put forward by El Patron claims that Combate breached his contract for a December 9, 2019 bout against Tito Ortiz in Texas, which aired on PPV. On July 26, the court ruled that the lawsuit could move forward and that unless there is a settlement it will go before a jury next year.

El Patron claims the company didn't pay him the $250,000 he was promised and didn’t return his social media accounts to him having allowed them to use them for event promotion.