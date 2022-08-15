WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Alberto El Patron Files Amended Lawsuit Against Combate Global

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2022

Alberto El Patron Files Amended Lawsuit Against Combate Global

PWInsider is reporting former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron (Del Rio) has filed an amended 28-page lawsuit against Combate Global MMA in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on August 9.

The lawsuit put forward by El Patron claims that Combate breached his contract for a December 9, 2019 bout against Tito Ortiz in Texas, which aired on PPV. On July 26, the court ruled that the lawsuit could move forward and that unless there is a settlement it will go before a jury next year.

El Patron claims the company didn't pay him the $250,000 he was promised and didn’t return his social media accounts to him having allowed them to use them for event promotion.

He is pushing for $250,000 in compensatory damages, as well as interest of at lest $26,250, “calculated as follows through April 15, 2021, and as determined by the Court for the days following April 15, 2021 up to the date judgment is rendered: 7% interest of $26,250.” He also wants his legal fees paid in full by Combate and damages determined at trial for “unlawful conversion of Plaintiffs’ social media accounts” and any other relief the court may rule is “just and proper.” 

Read more news on WNS:

Eric Bischoff On The Possibility Of Returning To WWE

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling (Shakiel Mahjouri) former WCW President and RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff was interviewed about [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 15, 2022 09:29AM

Tags: #mma #alberto el patron #alberto del rio #combate global

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77925/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer