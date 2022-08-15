Ciampa Opens Up About RAW Talk Promo

Ciampa was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about his RAW Talk promo that got people looking at him in a new light.

"The only had a question for Miz and he just said, 'Is there anything for Ciampa in this?' 'Just the one question.' He's like, 'Do you think you have an answer for it?' 'Yeah, sure.' I always have stuff. I have a phone over there with literally pages of notes because anytime I think of stuff, I jot and write. Now, it's just in the bank whenever you need stuff."

"I have been for years. before I came to NXT, I started doing that. I started doing it right at the end of Ring of Honor and was doing it on the independents. Promos have always been a thing that have mesmerized me. The good ones, the Pipers and Dustys, then I started to find, what are other avenues where promos are happening that aren't wrestling? I just watched Dwight Howard at the tryout and he did this promo, very entertaining, he was the Shogun or something, but my God, the second he started talking, he was a [yelling] PRO WRESTLER! I hate the pro wrestling promo, I don't like that promo, so let me go to stuff I like. I started watching monologues from movies like the Rocky Balboa one. Tom Hardy has killer ones. I started watching interview clips with Denzel (Washington) and Jim Carrey. Then I learned about the whole world of poetry and I got into poetry slams. You start going down that rabbit hole on YouTube and now the delivery thing starts to open up. 'Oh, I can say it like that. My body language can do that. I can inflect here,' and it became a thing where it's part of my normal week to week. Anytime I get put in a position of a promo, if it doesn't come to me right away, I'll go in 'what quote from this can I pull?' and have it."