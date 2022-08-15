WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rob Van Dam Is Interested In Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2022

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam recently was recently interviewed with NBC Sports.

During the interview he was asked about teaming up with WWE Superstar Riddle in a potential return with the company:

“That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they wanted me there, then I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there. So on the front, without having any, just being on the fence and not feeling hungry or either way, just whatever happens, like RVD is, I feel like that. I don’t know what they wanna do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now. They seem like they want more normal-looking people that normal-looking people can relate to. I really don’t even know. It’s whatever, but you know I’m around, and I do have a legends deal with WWE.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 15, 2022 09:29AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #rob van dam #rvd

