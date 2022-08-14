WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

GCW Homecoming 2022 Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 14, 2022

GCW Homecoming 2022 Results

GCW held their Homecoming event from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The results are as follows:

GCW Extreme Title Scramble Match: Cole Radrick def. Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Masha Slamovich, Starboy Charlie, and Axton Ray
* Maki Itoh def. Dark Sheik
* Ninja Mack def. Kevin Blackwood
* Second Gear Crew def. Jordan Oliver, Blake Christian, and Nick Wayne
* Mike Bailey def. Starboy Charlie
* BUSSY went to a no-contest with Charli Evans & Everett Connors
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Death Match: Rina Yamashita def. Sawyer Wreck
* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch and Alex Colon def. Los Macizos
* The Cardona have their vow renewal, with Maven officiating. Chelsea Green brought out Maki Itoh to sing with Blake Christian and Allie Katch both appearing. After Cardona and Green renewed their vows, Nick Gage came out and hit Cardona’s father with a light tube, then nailed Cardona with a spinebuster. Katch took out Green with a piledriver and Gage hit Cardona with a light tube, then used a pizza cutter on his face.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #gcw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77919/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer