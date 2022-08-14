WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Young Told Vince McMahon "You've Failed. You're A Failure." To His Face

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 14, 2022

Eric Young was recently interviewed by Reel Talker, where he recalled meeting Vince McMahon.

“I went to a meeting with Vince to pitch him some ideas and I told him to his face, if you have a three-hour wrestling show and you can’t find five minutes for me to do anything, you’ve failed. You’re a failure (to Vince). I’d say that again to his face, because that’s what it is.”

Young continued.

“The producing, that was a favor to HHH. I wasn’t being used, I was being paid full-time so he said I think you’d be good at it, what do you think about trying it out? Well, I’m there anyway so I might as well. (If Triple H had control at the time) Things would have been way different for me. I would do anything for him (HHH). I’d run through a wall. Help him hide a dead body (laughs), whatever he asked me to do. I respect him that much.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #eric young #vince mcmahon

