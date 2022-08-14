Corey Graves Reveals He's Having More Fun Calling WWE RAW At The Moment

Corey Graves has revealed he is enjoying his work on commentary more now that Triple H is in charge of creative and particularly loves the cliffhangers. He made his comments on the latest episode of After the Bell. Check out the highlights below:

On loving his work right now:

“I love the cliffhangers, the elements of surprise, you gotta keep people guessing … Not everything needs to be a surprise, because not everything is going to captivate you in that way,” Graves explained. “But right now, in the past few weeks, I am having more fun calling Monday Night “Raw” because I loved being surprised.”

On being kept in the dark:

“I prefer not to have any clue as to what’s happening on the show. I get to react, I get to be a fan, I get play the role of a super knowledgeable wrestling fan, rather than snarky bad guy announcer.”

