Matt Riddle To Address His Future On Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 14, 2022

WWE has announced that this Monday on RAW, Matt Riddle will be appearing to address his future.

This interview segment will join the already announced match of Bobby Lashley defending his United States Title again against AJ Styles. 

Additionally, the Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament rolls on with Asuka and Alexa Bliss taking on Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

