Drew McIntyre Removed From WWE Live Events Due To Back Injury

Drew McIntyre has been pulled from WWE live events due to suffering a back injury.

Jason Powell over at ProWrestling.net broke the news. He stated it’s a precautionary move due to lower back soreness. Fightful later did confirm this, and further added McIntyre has been dealing with "a rough back injury" that requires additional time to rest.

As of right now he's still set to challenge Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle and no surgery is required.