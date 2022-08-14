WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Gage Vs Jon Moxley Career Vs Title Match Set For Future GCW Event

Posted By: Dusty on Aug 14, 2022

Nick Gage Vs Jon Moxley Career Vs Title Match Set For Future GCW Event

The title match has been set in stone for GCW Homecoming. It will be a career vs title match starring Jon Moxley vs Nick Gage.

Nick Gage accepted Moxley's challenge during GCW's Saturday Homecoming event. At this time a date hasn't been set. After Jon Moxley retained the title against Effy that is when Nick Gage came out into the ring and demanded another title shot. 

Moxley stated the only way he'd get another shot is if it was a career vs title match. Nick Gage agreed which sets the stage for a future title match.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #gcw #jon moxley #nick gage

