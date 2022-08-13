Finn Balor Says Edge Was "Looking Down" On Judgement Day, "We Needed To Put A Stop To That"

Finn Balor was recently a guest on WWE El Brunch, where he was asked if he wants to add more members to the Judgment Day faction.
“Not in every case is it more important to have more soldiers. I prefer quality over quantity. We definitely have our eyes open for more quality and when that quality presents itself, we’ll definitely welcome more members to The Judgment Day.”
On his attack on Edge:
“I wouldn’t say we were friends, we were more colleagues. I have a lot of colleagues, very few friends. This idea of senior wrestlers wanting to control the more junior wrestlers, or how they see as junior wrestlers, is too old school and not very forward thinking, and not something I appreciated. I don’t like to look down on people or be looked down on. I feel that’s what Edge was doing to Priest, Rhea, and myself and we needed to put a stop to that.”
