Kane Reveals Whether Or Not He Has One More Match In Him

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 13, 2022

Kane was recently a guest on The Right View with Lara Trump, where he spoke about his status as a professional wrestler.

“Yeah, I actually don't do that much anymore. I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point. But yes, I still do things occasionally. For instance, WWE recently had SummerSlam, which is WWE’s second biggest event of the year at Nashville at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans play, and I announced the attendance for the evening. It's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it. I mean, it's one of the greatest shows on the planet, and that's an experience that is unlike any other when you get out there in front of thousands of people and are just able to do something like that. I think people here think it's really cool, actually. Because I have folks come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I saw you doing this,’ or ‘I saw you doing that,’ or, ‘I saw you on this WWE special.’ So it really is I mean, it's rewarding for me.

“Also, I think I'm able to do some pretty good things in the mayor's office because of that because of the fame that that has brought. I have a leg up sometimes when I need to get something done in here, and I know who to talk to. I know this person is a wrestling fan, so I can reach out to him. So I try to use that for the best benefit of the people of Knox County through my role as mayor as well.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #kane

