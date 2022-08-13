Doudrop Is Currently Undergoing Conversations About A Name Change In WWE

Doudrop recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where the topic of her getting a name change was discussed.

"I’ll give 100% full transparency about it, we did have a conversation about it. We did have a conversation about it. Because here’s the thing, before it was Vince’s vision and now it’s Triple H’s vision. So it’s like ‘What’s your vision and where do you see this going, are you open to ideas?’. For me, I don’t mind either way. I would just like to make more deliberate steps going forward with [my] character. I feel like for the past little while, things have [been weird]. When I was first [given] Doudrop, I obviously initially had no idea what to do. It took me such a long time to get comfortable with who Doudrop was, I was like I get this, I’m bubbly and I’m happy and I’m essentially Jojo Siwa. After a minute, I bought into it and I got comfortable with it and then [they turned me heel]. I was like ‘I don’t know how to do that.’ There’s so much trial and error that went on as I was going, so it took a minute to figure out who heel Doudrop is. Now that Triple H has come on board, I kinda just wanted to get more a feel of who she is supposed to be and what the options would be as far as different facets of that character or maybe a new character or maybe even an old character. So, we’ll see. As I said, it’s an exciting time."

On whether or not Triple H is accepting of her ideas: