Road Dogg Says Vince McMahon Banning Words In WWE Extended His Vocabulary

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 13, 2022

Road Dogg took to the most recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, where he spoke about Vince McMahon banning words in WWE and how he feels about it.

“People always made fun of Vince banning words. For me, and this is straight from my heart and straight from my brain, he taught me a ton of words, and he extended my vocabulary because he would not let you say certain things. So you had to find other ways to say it and I think he thought there was a negative connotation against wrestling, and the wrestling world, and wrestlers. So he created World Wrestling Entertainment and has WWE Superstars, you know what I mean? There’s nothing wrong with that. I think if it’s your company, you can definitely call your people whatever you want. I think he thought it brought it up to a classier level. I don’t disagree with him.”

Road Dogg continued.

“So I totally get where Vince is on the talent and on and on the banning of words. Now you can say, ‘wrestler,’ okay? Do you know what I mean? Like, I don’t understand, — I get it. There have been several times, believe me, I thought, ‘How frivolous is this? I can’t say the stinkin’ word in his presence.’ Like, but in all actuality, looking back, I learned a ton of words. I learned what ‘abeyance’ meant because he wasn’t going to say ‘held up.’ Sometimes, I actually think he loved it doing that because everybody would learn a new word.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #road dogg #vince mcmahon

