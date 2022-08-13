Parker Bordeaux Officially Signs Contract With All Elite Wrestling

After his victory last night on Rampage over Sonny Kiss, Parker Bordeaux has officially signed a contract with AEW.
Tony Khan tweeted the news last night after the show.
After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB_ is #AllElite!#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/IhwhTPfwiH— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2022
Bordeaux had a brief stint in WWE as "Harland", but was part of the company's budget cuts in April.
After making a one-off appearance for MLW, Bordeaux made his AEW debut last month during an AEW Dark episode.
