Parker Bordeaux Officially Signs Contract With All Elite Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 13, 2022

After his victory last night on Rampage over Sonny Kiss, Parker Bordeaux has officially signed a contract with AEW.

Tony Khan tweeted the news last night after the show.

Bordeaux had a brief stint in WWE as "Harland", but was part of the company's budget cuts in April.

After making a one-off appearance for MLW, Bordeaux made his AEW debut last month during an AEW Dark episode.


