IMPACT Wrestling Emergence Results (8/12/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling Emergence results, courtesy of F4WOnline.

Countdown To Emergence Pre-Show:

- Brian Myers (c) def. Bhupinder Gujjar to retain his IMPACT Digital Media Championship.

- VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo) def. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c) to become the brand-new IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

IMPACT Emergence PPV:

- "Speedball" Mike Bailey (c) def. Jack Evans to retain his IMPACT X-Division Championship.

- Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin in a Singles Match was declared a no contest.

- Violent By Design (Eric Young and Deaner) def. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA in a Tag Team Match.

- Bandido def. Rey Horus in a Lucha Libre AAA Attraction Match.

- Sami Callihan def. Steve Maclin in a No Disqualification, Anything Goes Match.

- Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Eddie Edwards, PCO and Vincent) def. Bullet Club (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Hikuleo) in a 10-Man Tag Team Match.

- Jordynne Grace (c) def. Mia Yim to retain her IMPACT Knockouts World Championship.

- Josh Alexander (c) def. Alex Shelley to retain his IMPACT World Championship.