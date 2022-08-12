AEW Rampage Full Recap (August 12, 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. This week’s card is kind of underwhelming on paper but I bet at least half of the matches are low key excellent so let’s waste no time. With JR, Excalibur & Tony Schiavone on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Bryan Danielson Interview

We’re starting with something not underwhelming at all as Bryan Danielson hits the ring and Tony Schiavone brings up his loss to Daniel Garcia and him not being 100%. Danielson says he doesn’t know if he’ll ever be 100% but being in the ring makes him feel like he’s living 100%. Danielson promises to never wilfully stop wrestling and promises Garcia will not be ending his career this Wednesday.

Garcia interrupts and calls Danielson his hero but says it sounds like Danielson is prepared to lose and coming up with excuses and he doesn’t want to have to keep dealing with Bryan retiring and coming back because it hurts him, but that makes Garcia want to hurt Danielson. He says that he’ll end Danielson’s career on Wednesday but Danielson retorts that he loves violence but hates Sport Entertainment. He says that he saw Garcia before he came to AEW and started the Blackpool Combat Club and that’s why he brought him up. He asks Garcia if he wants to be the best technical sports entertainer or the best technical wrestler?

The self-proclaimed #DragonSlayer Daniel Garcia interrupts the #AmericanDragon with a message of his own.

CM Punk vs Mox Video Package

Brief video recapping Punk’s return last Wednesday.

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo defeated Dante Martin & Skye Blue via Pinfall (7:16) to retain the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships

First match of the evening is what I thought might main event the show so I’m surprised to see it here. The bell rings with Sammy & Tay kissing with Dante & Skye in their face. Sammy and Dante stay in the ring and Tay and Skye roll outside as Dante & Skye take an early advantage with takedowns and ground strikes. Sammy fights back but Dante lays in some chops only for Tay to make the tag to save her new husband. Skye comes in with a Crossbody from the top rope but Tay fights back with Ogoshi as she delves into her bag of Judo skills. She lays in a huge slap but Skye fires one of her own but Tay takes the match down to lock in an Inverted Neck Crank and then into a Crucifix Pin for one. Skye gets her own quick pin for one and then hits two step up knee strikes and Tay tries to stop her next kick only to get hit with what I can only describe as a Knee Slide Enzuigiri. Melo is staggered but Sammy trips Blue to allow his wife to hit a big Pump Kick to send us to break. Tay lays in a brutal kick to the ribs of Skye and then chokes her on the ropes. She hits a Drop Seoi Nage after mocking Dante but Skye comes back with a roll up for two. Tay lays in a big elbow strike and then kisses Sammy before laying in more knee strikes to Skye’s face before hitting a huge pump kick in the corner.

Skye dodges the second pump kick to roll Tay up for two as we come back from break and then catches Tay with a traditional Enzuigiri. Skye tags Dante in meaning Sammy is legal too and Dante takes over immediately with a takedown and then multiple clotheslines culminating in a dropkick. Sammy rolls out and Dante sets up for a dive, Tay sees it coming so runs at Dante so he flips over her and she spills into Sammy before he dives into them both with the Tope Suicida. Tay avoids it but he hits Sammy square on and Martin quickly rolls him back in. Tay then grabs the ankle of Dante as he returns to the ring and holds on long enough to allow Guevara to recover. Tay gets dragged into the ring and ends up between the two men so Dante launches off Tay’s back to hit Sammy with a Destroyer for two. Wow! Dante gets stunned by a jumping knee from Sammy but Skye manages to get the blind tag and then Dante gets planted by Tay with a DDT and Sammy gets taken out by Skye with a Hurricanrana from the top leaving just the women remaining in the ring. Tay hits a Thrust Kick and then rocks Skye with the Tay-KO to retain the titles for her and her husband. Great match tbf.

Lucha Bros Video Package

The Lucha Bros say they will be going for the trios titles with PAC. We knew this already.

Parker Boudreaux w/ Slim J defeated Sonny Kiss via Pinfall (1:00)

Sonny gets his first chance on AEW TV in over a year and doesn’t even get an entrance. Instead, Brock Lesnar lite and generic early 2000’s cool guy number 2 get to come out to their knock off Entourage entrance. Sonny has a face like thunder though and looks ready to go as the bell rings and Kiss sprints at his opponent but is flattened by the big man then muscled into the corner where Boudreaux lays in big shots. He goes for a splash but Sonny avoids then lands an Elbow Strike before hitting a Somersault Uppercut. Parker has had enough so hits Sonny with the big Chokeslam and then he finishes the job with a big slam for the win. Boo. Trustbusters are not Elite and feel like they won’t be on AEW for long as soon as ROH gets a TV deal. It’s just a shame that they’re here and being deemed worthy of TV time now.

La Faccion Ingobernable/ Andrade Family Office Promo

We’re in the back with Andrade El Idolo, Rush, The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party as well as Jose the assistant and Lexy Nair with a mic. Not sure what this group would even be called at this point but Andrade is introducing Rush to his staff. Rush greets Butcher & Blade but dismisses Private Party who are visibly irritated. Andrade says that he, Rush and Dragon Lee will win the Trios titles then berates Private Party for losing to Keith Lee & Swerve. Jose joins in and Isiah shuts him up before getting in Andrade’s face and saying that he’s been sleeping on them for too long and it changes next week. Andrade reminds them they work for him and he wants the titles. This was strange and seemingly unnecessary.

The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) w/ Billy Gunn defeated Beardhausen (Erick Redbeard & Danhausen) via Pinfall (7:02)

Finally, the Ass Boys feud is really getting going. Redbeard begins with Colten and the ass boys chant gets going early. Erick shows his strength so Austin tags in and gets flattened. The Gunns retreat to confer with their father and Austin returns to the ring. Danhausen tags in and curses Austin who drops him with a punch to send us to break. Austin & Colten beat up Danhausen but Danhausen fights back briefly with a Spider Submission in the ropes but The Gunn Club soon regain control with strikes and cheap shots. They spend the rest of the break keeping Danhausen isolated in and around their corner.

We return to the action after the blackout and Danhausen looks to escape Austin to make the tag and manages to make it. Redbeard comes in taking out both Gunns on his own and even nailing Colten with a Dropkick before splashing them one at a time in the corners. Austin tries to counter but gets sent into his brother on the outside before Erick follows them with a running crossbody on both men. Austin is returned to the ring and pulls out the old Brodie Lee senton over the top rope before a leg lariat earns him a two count. Colten has to break that pin up and the Gunns try to suplex Erick together but he ends up suplexing them both. Danhausen calls for the tag and he gets his wish, setting Austin up for a double team but Billy low bridges Redbeard and that lets Austin grab the win with the Fame-asser.

Billy gets on the mic after the match and says his sons need to toughen up so they’ll get another match next week to prove themselves. Stokely’s business card is once again rejected as he appears in the crowd.

Swerve in our Glory Interview

Lexy Nair asks Keith about the challenge of Private Party. Keith says that he dealt with Isiah when he first got to AEW and Quen too so how will they be able to beat him and Swerve? Swerve says they’re not top 5 but they will grace them with their presence. Keith adds because nobody in the top 5 will face them before Swerve tells them they can Swerve in their Glory.

Hook Interview

Hook time. He comes out with the FTW title and heads down to the ring where Tony Schiavone awaits him. Tony asks Hook if the FTW title is open challenge to which Hook responds in the positive. Zack Clayton interrupts them and says that he’ll take the FTW title off Hook to take it back to Jersey. Hook beckons him to the ring but Clayton cries off till next week.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Ari Daivari about what he sees in Orange Cassidy? Daivari puts Orange over before saying that he’ll beat his ass for not joining The Trustbusters. Orange responds with It looks like there’s been enough talk and Mark tells him that’s his line. Regardless, it’s time for the main event.

Orange Cassidy w/ Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) defeated Ari Daivari w/ Slim J & Parker Boudreaux via Pinfall (12:03)

I won’t repeat my thoughts on The Trustbusters here but I do have to say that Daivari is a great wrestler. The bell rings and Cassidy is nonplussed about starting the match. When he does, he goes for his pockets so Ari calls a time out and grabs a mic. He tells Cassidy he has once last chance to join him and all he has to do is lay down and let Daivari pin him. Cassidy, being the character he is, considers this and agrees. He lays down and Daivari goes to pin him so Cassidy rolls away. He stays still again and Ari repeats his action but so does Cassidy, rolling until out of the ring and then diving back in to avoid Ari. He rolls all the way to the other side and he gets out that side where Best Friends give the people what they want with the hug. Daivari finally grabs Cassidy and throws him back into the ring before both men exchange go behinds and then Orange escapes by putting his hands in his pockets before kicking Ari away then hitting him with a dropkick. Cassidy catches a boot from Daivari but then gets caught with a Neckbreaker over the top rope to send us to break. Daivari beats up Cassidy throughout the break keeping him in trouble inside and outside the ring.

When we return to the match, Cassidy tries a comeback but gets caught immediately in a Sleeper Hold and even after Cassidy makes the ropes, Ari drags him back into the deep waters but Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and backs Daivari into the corner before both men go for a Lariat and we get a double down. Both men go back and forth in one of the corners with Cassidy ending up on top. They scuffle for the dominant position before Cassidy lands the Crossbody. He goes for a DDT but ends up getting caught and then Daivari takes him into the corner again where he lands a brutal kick and then a Hanging Neckbreaker but Cassidy counters a Suplex into his own Brainbuster to make sure Daivari doesn’t get back on top. The crowd chant for Orange who lays in his weak kicks before catching a big thrust kick and going for the orange punch. Daivari counters that into an Ura Nage for two and then tries to follow with a Pepsi Twist but Cassidy blocks it and hits his DDT and then a diving DDT for two. Cassidy calls for the Orange Punch again, Slim J ends up on the Apron, Best Friends remove him, Parker goes to attack so Cassidy hits him with a Tope. He climbs up top but now Ari has recovered and grabs him to hit the Iconoclasm for two. Daivari calls for the end and then goes for the Pepsi Twist again and can’t get it but Orange connects with the Orange Punch and gets the win. This match overdelivered.

The teams fight after the match and it’s Parker and Orange left standing but Sonny runs down to help Orange it seems until he boots him between the legs to allow The Trustbusters to end the show standing tall.

Another episode of Rampage that was good and fast but nonetheless it wasn’t must see tv and was kind of just there. Remember when AEW debuted CM Punk on Rampage and it felt like you had to watch Friday’s so you didn’t miss anything? Those days are long gone. I’d give this show a 6 out of 10. Nothing on the show was bad, everyone performed well, it just comes down to an underwhelming card. But what did you think? Let us know in the comments, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and have yourselves a great weekend. Adios.